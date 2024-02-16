Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 783 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $31.59.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

