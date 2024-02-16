Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 9,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $56,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $56,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,355 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

