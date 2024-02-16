Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 9,400 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Avanos Medical worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 234.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

