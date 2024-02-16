Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 9,700 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Asana were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Asana by 1,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Asana by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Asana by 1,370.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,901.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $557,807 over the last ninety days. 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

