Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,157,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 2.2 %

Snap-on stock opened at $269.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

