SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,242,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,300,000 after purchasing an additional 206,302 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,720,000 after acquiring an additional 99,071 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 673,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 270,665 shares during the period.

RWO opened at $42.18 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

