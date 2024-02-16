SSR Mining Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $980.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.76. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after buying an additional 349,449 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

