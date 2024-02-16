SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,314,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 4,305,023 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC cut SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SSRM

SSR Mining Price Performance

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SSR Mining by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,455,000 after acquiring an additional 180,685 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in SSR Mining by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.