Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Standex International worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 9,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:SXI opened at $166.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $111.02 and a 1-year high of $168.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.09.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $252,787.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,186.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,428 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $374,664.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,676.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $252,787.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,186.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,983 shares of company stock worth $918,980. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

