State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,790 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,414 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,679 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $24,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

