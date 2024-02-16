State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.66 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Ryder System worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $265,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on R shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.