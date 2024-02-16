State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Vontier worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 38.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Vontier by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

