State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 600 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $222.16 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $239.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.57.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.23.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

