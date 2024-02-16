State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,917 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.70.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

