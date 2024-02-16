Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO Sells $35,628.60 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $35,628.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SGRY stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

