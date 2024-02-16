T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $48,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $108.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,458 shares of company stock worth $6,374,992 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

