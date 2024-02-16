Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Tapestry stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $45.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

