Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Releases Earnings Results

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Price Performance

OTCMKTS TIKK opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

