Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Releases Earnings Results

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.
Tel-Instrument Electronics Price Performance
OTCMKTS TIKK opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.45.
About Tel-Instrument Electronics
