Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $20.85 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDU

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.