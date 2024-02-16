Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,357,000 after buying an additional 42,749 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,271,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,656,000 after purchasing an additional 230,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 44.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 156,719 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 130.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 154,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 87,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

