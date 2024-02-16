Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 478,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 156,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,426 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $14,317,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI opened at $275.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.33 and a 52-week high of $310.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.09 and its 200-day moving average is $271.01.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.86 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.