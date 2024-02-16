Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.35 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,736 shares of company stock worth $1,260,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.57 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

