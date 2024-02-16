Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 959.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 501,774 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,851,000 after acquiring an additional 493,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $31,719,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $30,261,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $144.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.59 and its 200 day moving average is $130.52. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $144.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

