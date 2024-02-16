Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,850 shares of company stock valued at $12,356,346 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $181.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $185.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

