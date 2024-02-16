Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,754 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,914 shares of company stock valued at $191,339. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $103.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

