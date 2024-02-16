Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after acquiring an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,803,000 after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,465,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.7 %

BRO opened at $82.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.77. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $82.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.