Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Radian Group worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after buying an additional 367,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,815,000 after buying an additional 1,710,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 575.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after buying an additional 10,874,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,362 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,745,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,562,000 after purchasing an additional 267,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RDN opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

See Also

