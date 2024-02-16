Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of GATX worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GATX in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in GATX in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in GATX by 104.5% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GATX in the third quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in GATX by 299.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $129.44 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $133.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. GATX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,295,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,494 shares of company stock worth $4,746,230. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

