The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 162,741 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $56,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $54.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNS

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.