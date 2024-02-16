The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 436.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 470,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,927,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,360,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $6,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

