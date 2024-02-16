The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $44,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $93.08 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,050 shares of company stock worth $28,069,037. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

