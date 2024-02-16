thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 5.6 %

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

thyssenkrupp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.1043 dividend. This is a boost from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. thyssenkrupp’s payout ratio is presently -90.90%.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

