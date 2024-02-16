Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 130 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 11.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 32.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 14.0% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $194.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.33. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.63 and a fifty-two week high of $195.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

