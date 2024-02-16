Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 375 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $206,127.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,770,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,262 shares of company stock worth $4,931,785. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.63%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

