Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Immix Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immix Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of IMMX stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immix Biopharma

About Immix Biopharma

In other news, Director Jason Hsu purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $144,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 813,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

