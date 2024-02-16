Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

