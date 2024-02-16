Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,277.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,245,045 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

