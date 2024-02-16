Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $82.72 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

