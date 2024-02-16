Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $234,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,755,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,827 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,251 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE NVO opened at $121.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $546.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $123.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.