Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $92,000 Stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 216.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 61,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDTX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

