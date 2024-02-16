Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $226,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

