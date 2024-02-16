Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $248,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

