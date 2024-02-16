Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $283,000 in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,437,000 after acquiring an additional 986,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 174,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,163,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,641,000 after purchasing an additional 228,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.97%.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.