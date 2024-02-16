Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $58,000 in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exscientia by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Exscientia by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Exscientia by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Exscientia by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Exscientia Stock Performance

Exscientia stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Exscientia plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12.

Exscientia Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

