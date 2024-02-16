Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.87.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $76.73 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

