Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Compugen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Compugen by 23.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 13.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Compugen Stock Up 0.9 %

CGEN opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. Compugen Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

