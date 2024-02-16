Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $575.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $558.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

