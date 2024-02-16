Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,856 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,984,000 after buying an additional 1,002,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after buying an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after buying an additional 563,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $51.45.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.