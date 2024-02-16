Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 5.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Innospec by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.98. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $125.87.

About Innospec

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.