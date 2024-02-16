Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after buying an additional 147,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NetApp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after buying an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average of $81.08. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush upped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

